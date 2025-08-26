Rokita: "2020 Census fundamentally flawed," supports redistricting efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a statement on Tuesday voicing his support for redistricting efforts to take place now in the Hoosier State.

Rokita claims that the 2020 Census was "fundamentally flawed" for many reasons because "it counted millions of illegal aliens in states like California."

He goes on to say that rewarding states that violate federal laws with sanctuary policies erodes the integrity of our democratic process.

"As Indiana’s Attorney General, my office will be tasked with defending the maps passed by the General Assembly in court, and if passed, I am fully committed to ensuring those maps reflect the will of Hoosiers and withstand legal scrutiny," said Rokita.

Rokita's full statement:

The 2020 Census was fundamentally flawed for many reasons, including because it counted millions of illegal aliens in states like California, who should not be in our country and are not eligible to vote. Noncitizens have no voice in electing our lawmakers in Washington, so using them to inflate congressional representation is not only unfair but also completely dilutes the voices of Hoosiers and American citizens. Rewarding states that violate federal law with sanctuary policies and actively act as a magnet for illegal aliens, pulling them into their communities, not only creates a perverse incentive but also punishes law-abiding states and erodes the integrity of our democratic process.



Therefore, consistent with my reform initiatives from when I was Indiana's Secretary of State, I strongly support efforts to move forward with redistricting Indiana’s federal congressional seats. As Indiana’s Attorney General, my office will be tasked with defending the maps passed by the General Assembly in court, and if passed, I am fully committed to ensuring those maps reflect the will of Hoosiers and withstand legal scrutiny. I’m done bringing a knife to a gunfight against aggressive, nonstop left-wing tactics. It’s time to fight on an even playing field and secure fair representation for our state.

This comes as state Republican lawmakers met with the Trump Administration at the White House in Washington, D.C. We are told that redrawing congressional maps could be a topic of discussion.

Back here in Indianapolis, state democrats and others rallied at the State House to voice their opposition to redistricting efforts, claiming the new maps will unfairly tip the scales in favor of republicans.