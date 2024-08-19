Rokita adds Indiana to list of states filing suit against Live Nation

WASHINGTON D.C. — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and nine other attorneys general joined a civil antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster on Monday.

Rokia, along with the attorneys general from Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont, joined a civil lawsuit filed by the Justice Department, 29 other states and the District of Columbia against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for monopolization and other unlawful conduct.

The department and now 40 co-plaintiffs filed the suit in the Southern District of New York alleging Live Nation-Ticketmaster of anti-competitive course of conduct in the live entertainment industry.

