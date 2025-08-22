Rokita and Braun update DEI requirements for state contractors

INDIANAPOLIS — Another part of Indiana's workforce now has to prove that it does not engage in any Diversity, Equity or Inclusion (DEI) practices.

On Thursday, Governor Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that all state contractors, starting with contracts that were signed on or after July 1, must certify that they do not engage in DEI practices.

Rokita and Braun say DEI initiatives are inconsistent with Indiana's nondiscrimination laws.

“No one gets a free pass for unlawful discrimination just because they claim to have good intentions,” Attorney General Rokita said in a press release. “Treating people differently in the workplace or at school based on race and sex is a destructive practice and illegal. We will continue to enforce the law against higher education institutions and working to eliminate this terrible Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion known as DEI nonsense.”

State contracts are now required to include revised language that clarifies contractors must not pursue DEI initiatives that are inconsistent with Indiana's nondiscrimination laws. Rokita, in coordination with Braun and the Indiana Department of Administration, will review and approve all state compliance with the state law.

Governor Braun issued an executive order back in January forbidding executive branch state agencies from using state funds, properties or resources to support DEI programs and initiatives.

The updated nondiscrimination provisions can be found here.