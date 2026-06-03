Rokita says immigration enforcement against employers is coming in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday said his office is laying the groundwork for lawsuits against employers of people who lack authorization to work in the United States.

The Republican made his comments following a ceremonial bill signing for Senate Enrolled Act 76, Indiana’s immigration enforcement law. Beginning July 1, employers can face civil penalties for hiring or employing people who lack work authorization.

The law includes immunity for employers who made a good-faith effort to check a new hire’s status through systems such as E-Verify.

Rokita said no one knows exactly how many people lacking work authorization are employed in Indiana, but he has seen estimates in excess of 200,000, though he added that figure is based on old data and was an approximation. He said he is getting tips about employers hiring people illegally, but he would not offer specifics.

Rokita also said he will carefully vet tips to make sure it’s not simply a case of one employer trying to use the law to attack a competitor.

“I don’t have time to have this new, good law be abused simply because of jealousy or competition. We truly have to get after the bad performers,” he said.

Rokita said any legal action brought under the law would be civil, though he will refer cases to county prosecutors for criminal charges if he believes such charges are warranted.