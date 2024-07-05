Watch Now
Roller skating rink, pickleball courts open on Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis

WRTV
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 05, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Elevance Roller Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza opened Friday in downtown Indianapolis outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Guests can reserve a 90-minute roller skating session every Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 29. Tickets for roller skating admission is $11, or $15 including skate rental.

On Monday and Tuesday afternoons until Sept. 24, the rink will be converted into three pickleball courts that can be reserved.

Reservations for the pickleball courts is $10 per player an hour for 2 vs. 2, and $15 per player an hour for 1 vs. 1.

A limited number of paddles and balls are available for use, the plaza says. Guests can also bring their own equipment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

