Roller skating rink, pickleball courts open on Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Elevance Roller Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza opened Friday in downtown Indianapolis outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Guests can reserve a 90-minute roller skating session every Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 29. Tickets for roller skating admission is $11, or $15 including skate rental.
On Monday and Tuesday afternoons until Sept. 24, the rink will be converted into three pickleball courts that can be reserved.
Reservations for the pickleball courts is $10 per player an hour for 2 vs. 2, and $15 per player an hour for 1 vs. 1.
A limited number of paddles and balls are available for use, the plaza says. Guests can also bring their own equipment.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
