Rooted With Ruby: How you can 'go green' at the Black Business Bazaar

INDIANAPOLIS — She has been around plants since she was a child. That's one reason Ruby Proctor says taking care of plants and showing others that they actually do have a green thumb comes naturally.

Ruby took that love and built her own plant business — Rooted With Ruby. She has a storefront on the city's far east side, a rich social media presence, and Ruby is passionate about her greenery having a calming effect on the soul — in addition to the beauty it brings to the inside of a home or office.

Watch our conversation in the link above, and go see Rooted With Ruby at the annual Black Business Bazaar. It's this Saturday, December 17 from 11:00am until 5:00pm at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on the city's Northwest Side.

Ruby's will be just one of more than 100 Black-owned businesses showing off their stuff, just in time for you to pick up a last-minute gift. There will also be a Wakanda Wonderland area, with lots of activities for kids - including Santa and a synthetic ice skating rink with free skate rental!