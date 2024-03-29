Roundabout work at 96th Street and Allisonville Road begins Monday

FISHERS — Starting Monday, drivers in Hamilton and Marion counties will want to take note of a new roundabout project.

According to the City of Fishers, construction will begin on the 96th Street and Allisonville Road roundabout project on April 1.

During this time, the exiting Michigan Left intersection will be eliminated and transitioned to a two-lane roundabout adjacent to the new River Place development.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Here are the steps, as provided by Fishers:



April 1

Crews will place temporary pavement and transition Allisonville Road to northbound lanes

April 9

The contractor will close 96th St. to the west of Allisonville Rd. This closure will be in place for 30+days. During this closure, southbound traffic will not be permitted to turn left onto 96th St. from Allisonville Rd. Allisonville Road will remain open to North and Southbound traffic.



All access to local businesses will remain in place, according to the city.

The city has create a website for the Allisonville Corridor Revitalization with more information.