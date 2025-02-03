Royal Rumble 2025 in Indy sees 'highest-grossing' single-night event in WWE history

INDIANAPOLIS — Royal Rumble 2025 in Indy has etched its name in the record books as WWE's highest-grossing single-night event ever.

WWE announced that the event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 1, attracted 70,342 fans, generating the largest gate for any single-night WWE event. It was only surpassed by WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, Royal Rumble 2025 broke records in other categories, like viewership and merchandise sales.

Some key highlights include:



Viewership: The event set an all-time viewership record with a nearly 14 percent increase in domestic audiences on Peacock, while international numbers rose significantly following the shift to Netflix.

Merchandise Sales: Merchandise revenue surged over 95 percent compared to the previous record in 2024, making it the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event ever.

Sponsorship Revenue: Sponsorship earnings increased by 94 percent, with 14 sponsors involved and every match receiving sponsorship.

Social Media Impact: Record engagement was noted, particularly with a standout moment featuring Bron Breakker and IShowSpeed, which generated over 300 million social media views in under 24 hours.

This event marked the first Premium Live Event in Indianapolis, part of a partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, which will bring WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to the city. The record-breaking event was highlighted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble matches to earn world titles at WrestleMania.