Rule the Road event teaches traffic safety at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — A place known for high speeds slowed things down on Saturday to teach important lessons about traffic safety.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute hosted Rule the Road, a comprehensive traffic safety event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The free event was designed to educate and empower drivers of all ages, offering a variety of interactive activities to enhance traffic safety knowledge and skills.

"We've got a lot of traffic safety partners out here. We're teaching teen drivers safe skills for the road and it's just been amazing to see hundreds of teen drivers come out and learn new skills that they can take and they'll save their life,"

The event featured interactive workshops that gave participants the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities such as controlled braking, evasive maneuvering, impaired driving simulation, and blind spot recognition.

