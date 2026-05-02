Runners are revving their engines for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May is kicking off with the "greatest spectacle in running."

Runners from all over are lacing up for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Saturday, with the first race starting at 7:35 a.m.

At the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, participants are picking out shoes, running gear and checking out the course map. Organizers estimate over 20,000 runners will be hitting the bricks for the 5K and the half-marathon at the Speedway.

This year marks the 50th annual Mini-Marathon.

"We have five Indy alumni who have done this race all 50 years, so they just keep coming back. They like the other part of the month of May, celebrating and tackling it. I know it looks different now than it was 50 years ago, but they keep coming back, because they love the celebration around Indy Mini," organizer Linday Labas of the 500 Festival said.

Runner Cecilio Martinez told WRTV he has multiple marathons under his belt, including Chicago, Berlin, Honolulu and New York City. He is excited to tackle the Mini-Marathon this year.

"I like the course. I like the people. I love Indy Mini," Martinez said.

Runners will be racing in chilly conditions this year, with the temperature predicted to be as low as 39 degrees. Runners WRTV spoke with aren't complaining.

"Honestly, because I've been running in so much cold weather, I'm pretty used to that, and I would prefer that. I do overheat a lot. It's great for me, I'm looking for a cool day," said runner Karina McDougle.

The mini-marathon is attracting a lot of first-time racers, like Wabash Middle-High School wrestler James Day.

"We're just excited about the experience. They actually talked me into it. I didn't want to do it originally," he said as he pointed to his teammates. "I ran one day this week, we'll see how this goes. I just came back from a wrestling season, though, so I should be in a decent shape."

At the end of the 13.1 miles, runners will a golden medal to mark their accomplishment.

