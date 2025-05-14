Running for a cause: Jitender Sandadi raises $25,000 for Brightlane Learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Jitender Sandadi has achieved the distinguished title of “Six-Star Finisher.” He has completed the Boston, New York City, Chicago, Berlin, London and Tokyo marathons.

Sandadi’s journey has been intertwined with a heartfelt mission—raising $25,000 for Brightlane Learning, an organization focused on supporting students affected by homelessness.

“It brought a purpose and meaning to my life,” Sandadi shared.

He has found great fulfillment in supporting Brightlane Learning. “That money is well spent in educating children," Sandadi said.

Brightlane volunteers work one-on-one with students, providing essential support that focuses on helping fill learning gaps that often develop due to homelessness.

“Our students, they need a person, they need an advocate, and they need somebody in their school building or at their community center that truly knows them,” Karen Routt, Vice President of Program Impact at Brightlane Learning, explains.

Statistics from a new report released in February by Brightlane reveal that students experiencing homelessness are 87% more likely to drop out of school.

“Then, students who do drop out and don't finish high school are four and a half times more likely to experience homelessness as an adult. So this is a problem that addresses our community,” Routt said.

Rosie Buchanan, a passionate Brightlane volunteer, shared her own journey that connects her to the organization's mission.

“It's like, one of my favorite things I do every week,” she said.

Having faced her own challenges related to housing instability, Buchanan reflected on her upbringing: “My parents, we were very poor growing up, but they were always like, such a stickler for education. Neither of them went to college, but they knew this is the way that we can change our kids' lives.”

The challenges faced by students in unstable housing situations can hinder their education significantly.

“They're smart, capable kids, but because they're in and out of school, and a lot of times changing school districts and stuff, often, not to mention changing houses often, you'll just see these gaps in their education,” Buchanan explained.

Outside of tutoring in schools, Brightlane runs programs in community centers and homeless shelters that serve families, striving to provide crucial support.

The organization has around 200 volunteers who assist 750 students, but Brightlane has a goal to be in every school in Marion County where a child needs their help.

“What I felt was some of these kids' lives… the tutor is the only constant,” Sandadi said.

Brightlane leaders aspire to share stories like Sandadi's, hoping they will raise awareness about the organization's vital work and the pressing need for community support.

“Schools can't do it alone,” Routt emphasized. “There's so many issues that teachers are facing, and the community really needs to wrap around our schools and figure out how we can all do this together.”