Ruoff Music Center to now require parking passes for on-site parking

NOBLESVILLE — If you're headed to a future concert at Ruoff Music Center, you'll need a parking pass.

For years, concert-goers have been packing Ruoff parking lots for free but new guidelines change that.

WRTV

Parking lots will open one hour before the scheduled gate time.

If you plan to park at the venue, you will need to purchase one parking pass. The passes are per car, not per ticket.

If bought online in advance, parking options start at $20. Buying parking passes on the day of the show will start at $25. There are other options for VIP parking.

WRTV

A Ruoff spokesperson said charging for parking puts the venue in line with other venues.

"It's a money maker," said Laura Croy.

Croy lives across from Ruoff Music Center. She said the decision makes sense.

WRTV

"You know what? It makes money and it's going to keep Ruoff going for people that enjoy going to see the entertainment that they have, so I think it's a good idea," said Croy.

Other neighbors disagree.

WRTV

"First thing I saw was a comment that said, 'It's just going to create even more traffic,' and I agree with that. Especially if people have to stop and pay to come in, it's just like a parking garage takes forever to get in or out if people have to sit there and pay," said Mariah Triske.

Neighbors say people already avoid parking on-site without the fee and park on their street instead.

WRTV

"We do see cars lining all around the streets," said Triske. "They park all along the streets. We even have a gentleman that lives in this community, and he has a cart, like an eight-person golf cart, and he'll taxi people over to Ruoff, and he charges a fee."

The popular amphitheater says it encourages people to use ride-shares. Those passengers can be picked up and dropped off at gate 2A.

Personal lawn chairs are also permitted under the new guidelines. Chairs will be available to rent.

WRTV

When it comes to golf cart parking, the venue said, "Any vehicle that requires parking space will require a parking pass."

"I think that's a big mistake. They've had a big turnout over the last year. People live in this area, and it's easy for them to drive their carts there and for them to charge it, I think they'll lose a lot of business," said Steve Wallace.