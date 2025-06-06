Child perishes in house fire in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A child died in a house fire in Arlington on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release put out by the Rush County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, crews received a report of a house fire at around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North County Road 700 West in Arlington.

Crews found the house fully engulfed in flames and learned a small child was still inside.

Officials say all attempts to save the child were unsuccessful.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rush County Coroner's Office.

The Rush County Sheriff's Office will not release the child's identity at this time.

"The cause and manner of death, along with the origin of the fire, remain under investigation," said Detective Randy M. Meek of the Rush County Sheriff's Office in the release. "These details are expected to become clearer after the autopsy and upon completion of the fire investigation by the Indiana State Marshal's Office."