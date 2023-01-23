Watch Now
'Nothing but pure joy': Rushville man's $5 bet turns into nearly $73k win

Provided/Cameron Craig
Cameron Craig jumps for joy after his big win
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:04:04-05

RUSHVILLE — In the world of sports betting, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

This weekend, a Rushville man won big.

Cameron Craig bet $5 on which player would score the first touchdown in each of this weekend’s NFL playoff games.

When Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz scored the touchdown, that $5 bet turned into $72,795 in winnings.

“Honestly I think I was feeling just about every emotion you could imagine. I mean I never thought I was going to be in that situation to begin with," Craig told WRTV.

Craig shared a video of the touchdown and his reaction on Twitter. It's been liked more than 43,000 times.

“That moment in that video is something I will never forget though. Beyond grateful that I got to spend it with my friends," Craig said. "Nothing but pure joy and a memory that I will have for the rest of my life.”

Craig shared that he used the winnings to become debt free, calling it life changing.

Cameron Craig's bet slip

