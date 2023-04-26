Rush County man arrested after stealing more than $47,000 in soybeans and corn

RUSH COUNTY — A hired hand for a Rush County farm has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly stealing and selling $47,047 worth of grains from the farm.

57-year-old Larry Estes of Rush County faces four felony counts of theft after an investigation found he stole multiple semi-trucks full of corn and soy beans from a farm he was hired to haul grain for.

A farmer in the community of Falmouth, northeast of Rushville, contact police in early April which launched the investigation.

Missing grain, and with the information that Estes told someone he stole grains and sold them, the farming family told police to look into Estes and possible sales at a grain depot in Connersville.

Employees at that grain depot were able to help police match the vehicle used to deliver the grain to them with a truck matching Estes’ truck.

According to a police report, Estes had sold to the grain depot in Connersville four times totally $47,047.56.

A full list of the transactions:



$9,876.33 worth of soybean sold on 3/23/21

$6,974.32 worth of corn sold on 2/9/22

$14,341.01 worth of soybean sold on 1/18/23

$15,855.87 worth of soybean sold on 2/10/23

Estes is due in court for an initial hearing on May 11.