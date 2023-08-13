Rushville motorcyclist dies after crashing in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A Rushville man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Rush County Sunday.

Indiana State Police Dispatch reported a serious crash involving a motorcycle near County Road 700 N and County Road 700 W at around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man in the drainage ditch east of County Road 700 W.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was riding a motorcycle northbound on County Road 700 W. The rider failed to navigate the curve and ran off the road into the drainage ditch.

The motorcyclist, identified as Steven William Hockmuth, 50, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, ISP says

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.