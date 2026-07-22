Saddle up! IMPD and nonprofit partner offer horseback riding camp for Indianapolis youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- IMPD and a local nonprofit are giving underprivileged youth an alternative to violence and crime, with positive opportunities they hope will keep them on the right path.

Some Indianapolis middle school students are learning life lessons from an unexpected teacher this week; horses.

For three days, middle school students in Indianapolis are stepping into the stable, not just to ride horses for the first time, but to learn lessons they'll carry long after summer ends.

"First, you get really nervous, and really scared because you've never done it before, but once you actually get the experience, and get on the horses, you get so calm and relaxed, and it's really fun and I really enjoyed it," student Sierra Tash told News 8.

The camp is a new partnership between IMPD and nonprofit Take The Reins Youth Stable for Life. Students spend time grooming horses, learning basic riding skills, and working together as a team.

Organizers say there's a lot they can learn from horses.

"They have learned confidence, they've learned to accept themselves as they are, to challenge themselves when they feel ready to challenge themselves, and they've learned how to work with others," Jeff Weaver, executive director and founder of Take The Reins Youth Stable for Life said.

The camp, held at IMPD's Mounted Barn, also gives students a chance to interact with officers outside of emergency situations. Police say those conversations build trust while showing kids that officers are invested in their future.

"You could drive a police car, and no one really wants to talk to you. You ride a horse and people come out of their houses to come talk to you. A lot of times, it's the first time they've ever pet a horse and they come up and just talk to the police and we build positive relationships that way," IMPD officer Brandon Martin said.

For many students, the experience boosts their confidendce and reminds them that with hard work, they can overcome challenges both in and out of the saddle.

"When I first got on the horse, I was a little nervous, and then I got used to it, and then I came and started volunteering for Take The Reins, and then it started getting easier. I just kind of fell in love with it," student Vivian Aristondo said.

The nonprofit says they plan to extend the program in the next few years.