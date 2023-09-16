‘Safe at Home’ aims to fix-up the homes, yards of senior citizens

INDIANAPOLIS — For many senior citizens or those living with a disability, keeping up with repairs to make their home safer can be a bit challenging.

Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday morning making sure the homes and yards of senior citizens were safe and accessible for daily living.

Cicoa Aging and In-Home Solutions host their “Safe at Home” event each year to make the proper modifications to prevent falls and accidents.

“We exist to help older adults and people of all ages with disabilities to try to stay at home with as much independence and dignity as possible,” Michael Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of Cicoa, said.

The volunteers split up to fix-up 21 homes. Their tasks included yard clean up, power washing, installing handrails, fixing other small things around the house and much more.

WRTV

“When I retired, I realized I couldn’t do all the things I did before I retired,” homeowner Lillie Ford said. “They’re here to clean up, put flowers down, cut trees. They’re doing so much; I can’t even name it all. I’m glad they’re here.

Ford says one thing she’s extra thankful for is the installation of handrails throughout her home.

WRTV

“I have rails so I can walk up and down the porch steps without falling. I have rails in the bathroom now, so I won’t fall. It’s so much safer now. I’m enjoying it all,” Ford said.

Ford encourages other senior citizens to reach out if they are in need of help.

“There’s so much out there for seniors. I found out about this from word of mouth. Reach out to a friend, neighbor, coworker. Don’t just sit there and go without,” Ford said.

WRTV

Safe at Home is just one of the many programs Cicoa provides. They also provide meals, transportation and more.

For more information on the organization, click here.