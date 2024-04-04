Saks Fifth Avenue to close, Simon to redevelop area at The Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, Simon announced plans to redevelop an area of The Keystone Fashion Mall, which will begin with the closure of a well-known store.

Expected to begin later this year with the closure of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The redevelopment is set to bring in more retail brands, first-to-market dining and entertainment options, an engaging outdoor plaza, and an innovative new office space, according to Simon Malls.

The multi-story project will encompass the southeastern section of the shopping center.

“Simon is leading the evolution of today’s retail landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country into best-in-class lifestyle destinations,” said Mark Silvestri, President of Development at Simon. “The redevelopment further solidifies The Fashion Mall at Keystone’s dedication to providing a stand-out retail, lifestyle and community focused destination for the region."