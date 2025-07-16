Salvation Army helps Central Indiana families ahead of new school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana families are already thinking about back-to-school.

And that means some are in the market for new school supplies or a backpack.

The Salvation Army of Central Indiana is helping out.

“Being able to partner with partners, volunteers and suppliers just to alleviate some of the stress from parents for a pair of shoes and a backpack. That’s a good place to start," Major Malinda O’Neil, Central Indiana Area Commander, said.

Close to 300 local kids benefited from a back-to-school giveaway on Tuesday.

Kids got to pick out a new backpack, supplies like paper, notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, markers and more. They also received a new pair of shoes and socks.

“It helps us out because it makes it where we don’t have to purchase as much. That’s a blessing in itself," Tara Hudson said.

Hudson’s 5-year-old Skylar is heading to kindergarten very soon.

And he’s gonna be rocking his new Marvel backpack with his favorite superheroes on it.

“The Hulk and Superman!" Skylar said.

Casie Grayer is also sending her 4-year-old Christopher to kindergarten.

“He went to preschool, so I think he’ll do okay. It’s just my mom jitters getting to me," Grayer said.

The mom of two says school supplies can cost a pretty penny, and she’s grateful for The Salvation Army’s help.

“School supplies can sometimes be much, it depends on what school they go to and how much supplies they need. I feel like kindergarten has a decent amount," she said.

O’Neil says there’s a growing need for aid in Central Indiana.

“Year over year, the number of calls that come in just increase. Last year, we did around 200. This year, we’re anticipating that 300 mark," she said.

The program is made possible by a long-time donor Laura Lewis, who passed away in 2023.

O’Neil says her legacy lives on through this annual giveaway.