Salvation Army's Coats for Kids online registration opens Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army's annual Coats for Kids drive is coming up and this year, parents need to register their children in advance and choose an appointment time.

Registration opens Monday and will remain open until all time slots are filled. The Salvation Army encourages parents to register early.

The event will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion on Oct. 16. During that time, volunteers will help children choose a winter coat, hat, and gloves. Children will need to be present in order to receive a coat on distribution day.

Registration is available here. Parents and guardians will need to provide information about the number, size and gender of coats their children will be shopping for on distribution day.

Coat collection continues at Classic Cleaners locations through Oct. 8.

If you would like to volunteer for set up week on Oct. 11-15 or distribution day, click here.

