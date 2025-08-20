Same name, same staff: 106-year-old downtown business Windsor Jewelry reopens with new ownership

INDIANAPOLIS — 106 years.

Two locations.

Four owners.

Countless memories.

Windsor Jewelry reopened its doors to the public with new ownership on Tuesday, after being on the brink of closing forever.

In November 2024, previous owners Greg and Lynn Bires announced they were retiring and liquidating the store.

That’s when local attorneys Fernanda Beraldi and Ed Broecker stepped in.

“We felt we needed to save the store and save the employees and history of this place that has been in existence since 1919," Beraldi said.

The two became the new owners on February 1.

“We’re transaction attorneys. So I help clients buy and sell businesses. This was the perfect opportunity to step into their shoes and learn, actually, all the ins and outs the clients go through during the transaction," Broecker said.

WRTV

Windsor Jewelry specializes in engagement rings, custom designs, fine jewelry and watches.

Beraldi and Broecker spent the last few months renovating and restocking the space before reopening it to the public on Tuesday.

They made sure to pay homage to its rich history that spans over a century.

But the duo says their business is about far more than a building; it’s about the long-standing relationships with generations of Hoosier families.

“We’re local. Our employees live in the community. Our team is from the community. We live in the community, so we want to support others who support us," Broecker said.

One of those families is Trisha LeBlanc and her husband, Zaven.

LeBlanc has been a customer for two decades.

She says when her husband became very ill and had to be hospitalized for an extended period of time, Windsor stepped in to help.

“The workers at Windsor raised a lot of money for us. Gave us 10% of proceeds. She initially only said one week, but surprised us with two weeks of the proceeds," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc says she'll never forget that gesture of kindness.

“They all hugged me and surrounded me. And they told me they love me. And I believed them. It sounds weird because it’s just a jewelry store, right? But it’s not. These are the kindest, most amazing humans," she said.

WRTV

Windsor Jewelry’s grand reopening for the general public is Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, all in-stock inventory will be 10% off, and previous Windsor customers will get 25% off.

Couples thinking about getting engaged can enter a raffle 2-carat lab diamond from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

After a champagne toast, a winner will be drawn at 2:30 p.m.

Couples must be present to win.

Windsor Jewelry, 16 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis