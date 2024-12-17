Santa brings Christmas joy to NICU babies at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
The NICU unit at Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital got an early Christmas gift this year. Santa Claus, aka Dr. Jonathan Buechler, delivered the gift of holiday joy to the patients and their families.
Many of the babies were dressed in their Christmas best and got to take photos with Santa.
