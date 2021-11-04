Santa returns to the Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa is making his return for holiday photo ops with families at the Fashion Mall at Keystone and the Greenwood Park Mall beginning next week, Simon Property Group announced.

Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience will begin on Friday, Nov. 12 at Greenwood Park Mall, and on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Fashion Mall at Keystone. Both will be open and available daily until Christmas Eve, but set hours will vary.

Simon Property Group offers the following tips before heading out to the malls to take a holiday picture with Santa:

Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here.

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance.

Santa's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone will also be hosting the Caring Santa event this season on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.