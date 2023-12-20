Santa visits children, families in NICU at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa made an early stop to spread holiday cheer to the patients, families and care teams in the NICU at Riley Hospital for Children this week.

You could hear his ‘ho, ho, ho’s,’ echo through the halls, drawing smiles from all who saw.

Santa spent time with each family and baby to life them up with words of encouragement and gifts ahead of the holiday.

“I’m so happy to see you. Congrats and welcome to this world,” Santa said to one tiny patient.

Santa's elves, with the help of Riley staff, delivered books and blankets as part of the visit.

“You’ve got a book. You can’t read it yet, but maybe your mom will read it to you,” Santa said to another child. “Merry Christmas.”

With a twinkle in his eye, Santa Claus left the Riley NICU with the gift and hope of holiday cheer.