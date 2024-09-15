Saraga International Grocery celebrates 30 years at westside location

INDIANAPOLIS — A grocery store known as the hub for global groceries in Indianapolis is celebrating 30 years at its westside location.

Saraga International Grocery held a festival on Sunday, bringing the diverse cultures it serves together.

WRTV

“Bringing people together is very important, this is what America is about,” Peter Sung, whose father owns the grocery store, said. “It’s a melting pot of a lot of different people coming together, celebrating life together and living life together.”

International food vendors and exhibitors showcased cuisine from around the world, including dishes from China, Jamaica, France, Morocco and more.

WRTV

Owners say this celebration reflects the cultural richness Saraga has brought to the city.

“People come here, and they find things they have never seen before, or they find things they haven’t seen since leaving home. You can find the world here,” Sung said.

WRTV

The festival was free, giving attendees the opportunity to experience the global flavors that have made Saraga a community stable for three decades.

The grocery store has three locations in Indianapolis. For more information, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines