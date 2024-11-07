Watch Now
School bus crashes into building, injuring 3 students and bus driver

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Police are investigating after a school bus crashed into a building, injuring three students and their bus driver on Wednesday in Union City.

Union City Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of W. Hickory Street on reports of a crash involving a school bus.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bus driver, identified as Jacqueline Stump, 69, was trapped inside the bus.

Police say 20 students were on the bus, all of whom were safely evacuated. Three students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Stump suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.

“The Union Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this incident,” the department said in a statement. “We also express our gratitude to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt and professional assistance during this investigation.”

