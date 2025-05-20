School bus crashes into utility pole at 21st and Ritter; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday morning, a school bus from Andrew James Brown Academy was involved in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 21st and Ritter during a storm.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported for either the passengers or the driver, and no one needed to be transported to a hospital.

The bus, operated by First Student, came into contact with a power pole and damaged a stoplight in the process.

As a result, the intersection is currently closed in all directions while crews work to repair the stoplight. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the repairs are completed.