School bus involved in four-vehicle crash on I-70

Provided: Knightstown Fire Department
KNIGHTSTOWN — Four people were taken to hospitals after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday, according to the Knightstown Fire Department.

The Knightstown Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 119 eastbound mile marker on I-70 at around 4:52 p.m.

At the scene, they discovered four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a school bus.

Officials said four people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“This was a significant incident that required the combined efforts of multiple local and state agencies,” said Lt. Kaleb Buchanan, Public Information Officer for Knightstown Fire Department, in a news release. “We appreciate the cooperation of the public as crews work to ensure safety and reopen the roadway.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

