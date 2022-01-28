Scooter's Coffee opening in Crawfordsville and Greencastle

OMAHA, NE. — Scooter's Coffee announced that it will be opening several new locations in Indiana this week, including in Greencastle and Crawfordsville.

Although the Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise didn't confirm an exact opening date in a release to WRTV, it stated the company is experiencing "record-breaking growth."

“Illinois and Indiana show great promise for Scooter’s Coffee,” Kelly Crummer, Scooter’s Coffee senior director of franchise recruitment, stated.

Lauryn and Marcus McGlasson are behind the Crawfordsville and Greencastle Scooter's Coffee locations. The couple is also opening locations in Terre Haute, Brazil, Taylorville, Illinois, and Springfield, Illinois.

“We know there are many entrepreneurs like Lauryn and Marcus McGlasson who are looking for the right opportunity to run a successful business. With the Scooter’s Coffee model, driven, business-minded people can achieve their goals," Crummer said.

According to Scooter's, the drive-thru coffee model spiked even more in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company now has more than 400 stores operating across 23 states.

