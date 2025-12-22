Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search continues for missing teen as IMPD releases new photos

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released additional photographs of 16-year-old Robert "RJ" Williams Jr. as the search continues for the teen who disappeared near Broad Ripple last week.

RJ was reported missing December 17 after he was last seen in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The following day, detectives and IMPD K9s located his backpack and gym bag on a dock along the White River.

New photos of RJ Williams Jr.

Over the weekend, IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources conducted extensive ground, drone, sonar, and water searches but found no additional evidence.

Family members gathered during the search efforts, continuing their own efforts to reach out to the community.

"I'm praying that he is not found in the water and that he's still out here somewhere and we just need to find him and bring him home," a family member said. "We're still giving out flyers to people, asking people to post it on their social media."

A Silver Alert remains active for RJ, and police continue asking for community assistance.

Anyone who may have seen RJ, has information about his whereabouts, or witnessed anything relevant to this investigation near Broad Ripple or the White River on December 17 around 4:30 p.m. is urged to contact IMPD at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers immediately.

