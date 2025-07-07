Body of 14-year-old boy recovered from lake on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities have recovered the body of 14-year-old boy who went missing in a lake near Kessler Boulevard and Fall Creek Parkway on Sunday. He reportedly went under while swimming from a pontoon boat.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the dive rescue team was dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to Lake Kesslerwood East. Friends reported that the boy entered the water but did not resurface.

IFD

The incident was later transitioned from rescue to recovery, but severe weather led to the search being suspended around 10 p.m.

Operations resuming Monday morning, with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) the lead agency. They reported that they located the boy around 11 a.m.