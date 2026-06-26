Search underway for man missing in retention pond on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana conservation officers are searching for a 54-year-old man who went missing after his canoe capsized in a northwest side retention pond on Thursday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the man and three of his family members were canoeing in the The Willows subdivision in Pike Township.

At some point, their canoe overturned, throwing all four into the water, officials said.

Three people were rescued, with two being transported to the hospital and later released.

The fourth occupant is still missing.

Indiana DNR said rescue teams are currently searching the pond using side-scan sonar, underwater cameras and scuba divers to locate him.

Pike Township Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are among the responding agencies.