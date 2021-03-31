Search will resume Wednesday for teen believed to have gone missing in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — The search for a missing 16-year-old boy believed to be in the White River near downtown Indianapolis will resume Wednesday morning after rescue crews called off the search for the night on Tuesday.

Divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department began searching for the teen just after 7:40 p.m.

Witnesses told IFD that the teen and a 45-year-old male were in a silver canoe heading downstream near the Emrichsville Dam. As the canoe reached the area of the damn and the pair realized they were going over, the older male yelled to the teen to jump.

As they did, the canoe overturned, sending them and their dog into the water and they were all swept over the dam. Neither of the males or the dog were wearing life preservers.

The dog was able to swim and get out of the water unharmed. The 45-year-old male was also able to make his way out of the water. The 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water but witnesses couldn’t confirm an exact location.

The search was called off just before 9:00 p.m. due to darkness and incoming inclement weather.

