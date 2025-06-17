Second Chance workshop connects Hoosiers with legal services

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office hosted a Second Chance Workshop on Tuesday. It gave more than 500 residents a free opportunity to get their driver's license back, clear minor offenses and have better opportunities for jobs and housing.

Those who attended the workshop also had access to free HIV testing, child services, food and other health resources.

Folks looking for assistance lined up as early as 5 a.m. for the event that ran from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hoosiers in line told WRTV it is more than a second-chance workshop. It's life-changing.

"It's gonna change my life a lot. I mean, I'll be able to get a better job and move forward on things that I've been wanting to do," said Daniel Wagner.

Daniel Wagner is hopeful for new beginnings with the help of the workshop.

"I grew up in a rough neighborhood, so I mean, I was doing things I probably shouldn't been doing at a young age, but I've learned my lesson and now I'm ready to get back on track," said Wagner.

He's one of hundreds who stood in line to help clear their driving record and take steps to get their license reinstated.

"It's hard to even get a job if you don't have a license," he said.

"There are thousands of people in the city of Indianapolis that are suspended, and a lot of those suspensions are based on driving infractions, and the need out there is enormous," said Lahny Silva, of IU McKinney School of Law.

"Every workshop that we have, there's at least 500 people that are showing up just for a driver's license. It's really critical that we have these kinds of events a few times a year." Silva added.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said that often, Hoosiers don't know how to utilize the expungement law.

"There's a lot of people in our community who are looking to do the right thing, who want to do the right thing and we're just trying to help as many people as possible," Meers told WRTV. "As prosecutor, I know that if I can get people working, if I can get people into housing, I'm not gonna see them in the criminal justice system."

Meers shares how the workshop has shifted focus to meet the needs of the community.

"In 2019, we started doing these, and the number one reason why people wanted to participate was to get a job. And now in 2025, the number one reason people want to participate is because of housing. There are so many people who are being excluded from housing opportunities because of their past," he said.

At the Second Chance workshop was Kiyahra Sanders, who is grateful to the volunteers and staff for their efforts. She walked in fearful, with tears, and left relieved.

"I was overwhelmed just thinking about it, and for me, being a single mom, like a lot of things, is just get frustrated because it's just me and I have no help. So to walk in here and come in with an issue and it gets solved within the quickness is amazing," she said.

She shares her experience with WRTV.

"[The prosecutor] asked me what was going on. He said, 'I'm going to sign this right now. It's over with,' and I'm like, 'You're gonna sign it?' and he said, 'Everything is dismissed.' I said, 'Oh my God,' and I just start crying and he said, 'Wait a minute, is those tears of joy and I said, 'Yes, tears of joy,' because he didn't know that this makes me feel better," she said.