Second chance workshops help Indy residents get driver's license back

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office held an event with the goal of helping people in Indianapolis get their driver's licenses back.

The Second Chance workshop was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Each year, the prosecutor's office hosts more than 30 workshops to help thousands of residents with driver's license reinstatement services.

According to the office, there are more than 100,000 suspended licenses in Marion County, with the majority being the result of the inability to pay a traffic ticket or the excessive fees that incur after a missed payment.

"We meet a lot of good people in our community who made honest mistakes driving or maybe didn't have the financial resources to pay a ticket," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "And as a consequence, their driver's license gets suspended and we found that that's been a real barrier to people finding employment and driving on our streets safely and with insurance."

The workshop connects people with attorneys and advocacy organizations to help get them on a path toward having a valid license again.

At this years event, the prosecutor's office said they helped more than 450 people.

