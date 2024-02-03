Second Helpings holds annual 'Souper Bowl' to help end hunger in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Local chefs came together on Saturday to not only get Hoosiers in the Super Bowl spirit but to also help end hunger in Indianapolis.

11 chefs from across the state created a unique soup dish for over 500 attendees to taste, vote on and purchase as part of Second Helpings’ annual “Souper Bowl.”

Three of the featured chefs were Second Helpings staff members, two were graduates from their culinary job training program and the rest were chefs from local restaurants.

The CEO of Second Helpings, Linda Broadfoot, says the event raises enough money to make about 5,000 meals for their community partners.

“It’s a great energy. It sells out every year,” Broadfoot said. “We have folks asking us months in advance when tickets go on sale. We are so pleased that the community loves it so much.”

The main goal of each event put on by Second Helpings is to help fight food waste, poverty and hunger in the Indianapolis area.

“We keep about 3.5 million pounds of food from going to the landfill every year. What drives our mission is hunger relief in the community,” Broadfoot said.

