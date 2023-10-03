Second public hearing held on proposed AES rate increases

INDIANAPOLIS — A second public hearing was held on AES Indiana’s proposed rate increase Monday.

"I'm fine, but some friends of mine are just, just can't pay,” Wanda Lee, an elderly woman commenting on the AES rate increase said.

Dozens of voices at the hearing expressed major concerns.

"AARP objects to this different treatment to residential customers,” Jason Tomcsi, a representative with AARP Indiana said.

"This is not something that is just going to affect homeowners it's also going to affect businesses small businesses and all those costs are going to be passed on to their customers,” Cherrish Pryor (D) House District 94 said.

AES is requesting an increase of $17 a month to offset inflation and rising operational costs.

But the Citizens Action Coalition says the increase will likely be much higher.

"Hoosiers coming out to the object to this massive $23 a month bill increase. AES has already raised our bills multiple times in the last few years people are fed up and are asking the commission to reject this increase,” Ben Inskeep, Program Director for Citizens Action Committee said.

Many who spoke at Monday’s second hearing explained why this increase should not be passed.

For senior citizens.

"Sometimes your stock your profits go lower and sometimes they go higher but they should not be going higher at the expense of someone who has no benefit in investing in your infrastructure,” Pat Muehlhausen said.

And young adults.

"It seems ridiculous to me that they would charge us more when they seem to be making so much,” Sarah Shydale said.

Since AES Indiana proposed the increase, residents have always questioned the company's transparency.

"With electric bills going up since 2019 there's no reason to think that number has improved," Zach Schalk, program director for solar neighbors said.

"We think that there should be a lot of transparency in all of the federal funds AES and other utility companies are receiving and to show where that money is flowing," Denise Abdul-Rahman with Indiana NAACP said.

After Monday, residents have until October 6th to share their comments with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (IOUCC).

But this is a long process, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission isn't expected to make a final decision until the spring.