Second wave of Indiana State Fair free stage concerts announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The second wave of the 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts has been announced adding five additional shows to the lineup.

Sunday, July 30 (7:30pm) - Home Free

The country acapella group with vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance were the winners of the fourth season of NBC’s The Sing Off.

Thursday, August 3 - Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow

DJ Kurt Streblow, in-house DJ and Host for the Indiana Pacers, will bring will bring the throwbacks for a 90's night.

Friday, August 4 - STYX

The classic rock band is known for classic rock staples like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.”

Friday, August 11 - Gin Blossoms

This rock band is known for hits such as “Allison Road,” “Found Out About You,” and “Til I Hear It From You,” and dominating radio and MTV playlists throughout the 90s.

Wednesday, August 16 - Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills

This six act tour had their biggest hits in the 60’s and 70’s and brought timeless songs like “Happy Together” by the Turtles,

Combined they have multiple No. 1 hits with this tour starting in 1984.

Sunday, August 20 - Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM

If you know gospel music you know CeCe Winans. She is the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, winning twelve GRAMMY Awards, twenty Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards.

These shows are added to the concerts that were announced in the first wave.

Not only does the Hoosier Lottery Stage offer some of music's most legendary artists, it's completely free with fair admission.

The seating is first come, first served and all shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.