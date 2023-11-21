Security measures in place for Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS— On Friday night, tens of thousands of people will be in Downtown Indianapolis for the 61st Annual Circle of Lights.

IMPD, IFD, and Downtown Indy,Inc. are working together to make sure all crowd management measures and security protocols are in place.

"It’s always making sure there’s a way in and way out for everyone," said Major Joshua Gisi.

If you will be Downtown, there's a few things to know. Circle of lights will be starting an hour early at 6pm. Access to the Circle will be at East and West Market Street and North Meridian at Ohio.

IMPD says the biggest concern is the amount of cars that will be in one area.

According to IMPD there's been 250 vehicles stolen from the Downtown area, which is an increase from last year. However, there's a decrease in stuff being stolen out of cars.

"We’ve got lots of folks parking so secure everything you’ve got in your cars, don’t leave out anything people can see put it in your trunk," said Gisi.

To find out where the best places to park are you can visit the Downtown Indy, Inc. website.

