Semi carrying battery acid overturns on Washington Street, cleanup underway

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township fire officials have reported that the 6200 block of Washington Street, near High School Road and just west of I-465, is currently closed due to a semi-truck overturning.

The truck was carrying battery acid, classified as a hazardous material, prompting a cleanup team to assist with the situation.

Wayne Township Fire Department

The cleanup operation is expected to take at least three hours, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

Authorities have confirmed that the spill is under control and there is no immediate danger to the public; however, traffic disruptions are anticipated in the vicinity.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene and did not require transportation to a hospital. Although this is a single-vehicle crash, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.