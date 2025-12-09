Semi carrying explosives catches fire, shuts down I-65 in Bartholomew County

IINDIANAPOLIS — I-65 has been completely shut down in both directions following a semi-truck fire involving explosive materials, according to Bartholomew County officials.

The closure extends from Exit 64 in Bartholomew County to Exit 55 in Jackson County, affecting a significant stretch of the highway.

According to Bartholomew County authorities, the semi-truck was carrying explosive material when it caught fire.

The semi is reportedly carrying approximately 300 howitzer rounds. An Army EOD team is enroute to render the munitions safe.

Officials estimate the interstate will remain closed for approximately four hours as hazmat teams work to secure the area.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area. The closure affects both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 between the two exits.

This is a developing story.