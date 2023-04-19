Semi crash closes all northbound lanes on I-65 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — A serious crash has brought I-65 northbound traffic to a complete stop as smoke clouds the sky due to two semis catching on fire.

According to Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the accident occurred nine miles north of Lebanon, near mile marker 151. The crash is just over the Boone County line in Clinton County.

Preliminary investigation shows two semis were involved in the accident, causing both to catch on fire.

According to Indiana State Police, northbound traffic is cut off at mile marker 147. Southbound traffic can slowly pass on the shoulder.

Police say once the fire is put out, southbound lanes will reopen. The northbound lanes will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

