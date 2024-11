INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating a deadly, fiery crash on I-65 in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to police, it happened on I-65 northbound, between Meridian and MLK streets, around 1 a.m.

Police said a semi and two passenger cars were involved in the collision. The truck and one of the cars caught fire.

One person in one of the cars was killed.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-65 overnight at the north split and at this hour, the area remains blocked.