Semi rollover closes US 31 northbound near 226th Street in Hamilton County

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WRTV) -- A Tuesday crash involving a semitractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles closed U.S. 31 northbound just north of 226th Street near Westfield.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that the crash is blocking all northbound lanes. Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi rolled over across all northbound lanes.

In an email, Sgt. Bryan Melton, the sheriff's office's public information officer, said no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. He said the collision involved two pickup trucks, both towing trailers, and a semitractor pulling a box trailer.

The semi's trailer was carrying dry cargo, Melton said, which remained secured in the trailer, but the crash resulted in a fuel spill from the semi's side tanks as well as oil on the roadway. He said both will require cleanup before the roadway can safely reopen.

Dispatchers got the 911 call at about 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office urged drivers planning to take that route to avoid the area and give first responders the necessary room to work safely.

"At this time, we anticipate that the roadway will remain closed for an extended period while crews complete the cleanup and remove the involved vehicles," Melton said. "We appreciate the public's patience."

Hamilton County Dispatch did not have an estimate of how long the clean up might take.