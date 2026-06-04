Semi-trailer rollover kills 77 pigs at Logansport, sheriff says

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WRTV — Seventy-seven pigs died in the Monday afternoon rollover of a semitractor-trailer carrying 170 pigs, the Cass County sheriff said Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 3:35 p.m. Monday on State Road 25 west of U.S. 35, in an area called the Tyson Exchange, near the Tyson Fresh Meats plant. Both roads are divided highways.

The driver, Kevin Mitchell, 36, of Hartford City, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, said a news release from the sheriff.

The crash closed westbound State Road 25 for about six hours.

Sgt. Pat Zeider thinks the westbound 2022 Mack semi hauling a 2024 Wilson livestock trailer made extensive contact with a guardrail before rolling onto its passenger side off the road.

Emergency crews and private contractors worked at the scene to remove the pigs from the damaged trailer, the sheriff said. The surviving pigs were moved to a different location for evaluation.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the incident, the sheriff said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the sheriff's office at 574-753-7800.