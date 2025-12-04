Semi-truck fire closes all northbound lanes on I-465

A semi-truck fire has completely shut down northbound traffic on I-465 near the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes are closed near West Washington Street between the Sam Jones Expressway and West Minnesota Street due to the crash and fire.

INDOT said the I-70 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-465 northbound are also closed at this time.

INDOT has not provided details on whether there were any injuries involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.