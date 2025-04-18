Senate Bill 373 aimed at various education matters garners support from Indy families

INDIANAPOLIS — A senate bill working its way through the statehouse right now could potentially give thousands of students better access to transportation.

Indianapolis Public Schools families agree: students should have access to safe and reliable transportation.

“If they had a bus it would help out a whole lot," Larhonda, an aunt of IPS students, said.

“They don’t wanna be late. It can affect their education," Salonia, an IPS grandparent said.

“I don’t wanna have to change my daughter out of a school just because of transportation,” IPS parent Deondra said.

WRTV

They support Senate Bill 373.

The bill would establish the Indianapolis Local Educational Alliance (ILEA).

ILEA would consist of 9 members, including representatives appointed by IPS, the mayor and parents.

“We have more say in the seats around the table. We have more appointments that are coming from our district," Monica Shellhamer with Indianapolis Education Association said. “We’re glad it’s created this advisory piece to it. The officials we’re electing have the rights to do what they were originally elected to do.”

WRTV

The bill would also establish a centralized school facilities pilot program and local boards and a school transportation pilot program and local boards.

Supporters of the bill say a unified transportation system would:

•ensure students get to school on time

•better notify parents about delays and route changes

•offer convenient pick-up and drop-off locations and times

“We want all students to have what they need to get where they need to go. I know transportation is sometimes a burden for families and that will sometimes make the decision of what building they’re going to," Shellhammer said.

WRTV spoke with Senator Jeff Raatz, who authored the bill.

“This is incredibly innovative and ultimately what we’re looking for, if school districts can save money with facilities, transportation. They can use the money elsewhere for things. This education alliance in IPS is taking a good hard look at what’s happening there," Sen. Raatz said.

The bill is currently in the Senate.

The clock is ticking. This year’s legislative session is set to end April 29.

There is a RISE INDY petition calling on Indianapolis residents to call on their state legislators to support access to school transportation for thousands of IPS students.

