Senate passes bill that could pave way to bring Chicago Bears to Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that could pave the way for the Chicago Bears to relocate to the Hoosier State.

Senate Bill 27 passed the full Senate with bipartisan support and now heads to Governor Mike Braun, who has already expressed support for the measure.

The bill establishes the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, which would have the power to acquire land and finance construction of a stadium near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The bill's author, Senator Ryan Mishler, released a statement following the vote:

"I am pleased to see SEA 27 pass the Senate with bipartisan support. The widespread support of the bill in both chambers shows Indiana's commitment to the Chicago Bears, and it presents us with an opportunity to further foster our working relationship with them. I look forward to continued conversations with the Bears' leadership team as we work to bring the Bears to Indiana."

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers have also been meeting to discuss their own funding bill aimed at keeping the Bears in Chicago.

The Bears have not announced a decision on their future home. Governor Braun is expected to sign the bill.