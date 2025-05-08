Send a Friend Lasagna celebrates five years, food delivery services in demand

BEECH GROVE— On Wednesday morning, Stephanie Daily is putting together lasagna orders.

“It’s kind of like art,” said Daily.

Daily has always had a passion for food.

“I’ve always had food in my blood. Whenever someone would have a baby or someone would pass away my mom would call me and say you need to make a lasagna for so and so,” said Daily.

The idea that food heals and helps out during busy times in life is what sparked her business venture, Send a Friend Lasagna. Daily says after her friend’s wife died, she didn’t know how to else to help out besides making food. She started her lasagna business as a side hustle.

“I would be up until 3:30 in the morning making lasagna, and then I would be at work at 8 o’clock, so it was just crazy for a long time,” said Daily.

Through social media and word of mouth, Daily was able to turn it into her full-time job five years out. She makes each one fresh and delivers them.

“I have been in the middle of the street hugging people. I’ve held people’s hand while they talked to me about stuff, and that means a lot to me,” said Daily.

The need for food to be delivered directly to the customer is a growing trend. To help expand her business, Daily started partnering with Market Wagon. It’s an online farmers market that does local delivery and was started in 2016 by a farmer.

“Customers' shopping habits were shifting toward online ordering and wanting home delivery, and he really didn’t want the small producers to get left out,” said Lisa Merva with Market Wagon.

According to recent data, the online food delivery market is slated to for a compound annual growth rate of 9.49% from 2024 to 2029. Market Wagon serves 19 counties in Central Indiana and has 800 regular customers.

“Near the top is wanting to support community businesses and shop local,” said Merva.

Delivering through a third partner is new for Daily, but what will always remain is the customer connection through sending a Lasagna.

“I hope they feel like someone cared, really cared enough to reach out and give them something to take something off of their plate for a day or two,” said Daily.

Daily also works with Dine to Donate, and previously worked with Dove Recovery House, Riley Hospital for Children, and Ronald McDonald House.

She also works with Coburn Place, a shelter for women in domestic violence situations. She makes sure there’s a lasagna in the fridge on their first night.